Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

WAT opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average of $261.86. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

