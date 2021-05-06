WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Tops $102.94 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $102.94 million and $39.53 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

