We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $486.69 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

