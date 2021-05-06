We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 4,828 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

