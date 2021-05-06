We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

