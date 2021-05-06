We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

