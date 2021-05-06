We Are One Seven LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 140.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

