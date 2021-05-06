Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.18. 72,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

