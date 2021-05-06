Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $159.64. 117,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,836. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $159.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

