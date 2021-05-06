Wealth Architects LLC Has $834,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 43,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $8.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.56. The company has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

