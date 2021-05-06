Wealth Architects LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $412.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

