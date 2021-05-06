Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,300 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68.

