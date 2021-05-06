Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

