Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $446,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $119,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

