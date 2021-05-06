Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,587 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

