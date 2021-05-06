Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

