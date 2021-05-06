Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/16/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/12/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/6/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,261. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -337.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $26,796,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

