Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pretium Resources (PVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG):

5/6/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/27/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/21/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/19/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/8/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,968. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Get Pretium Resources Inc alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.