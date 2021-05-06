Well Done LLC Invests $233,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $246.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

