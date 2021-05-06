Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

