WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Receives Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.05. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$9.84.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

