West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.55 Million

Brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $665.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.55 million and the lowest is $660.10 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $334.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.