Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

WDC stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Western Digital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

