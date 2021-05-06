Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.11. 94,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

