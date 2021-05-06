Western Financial Corporation Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,259.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,320.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.