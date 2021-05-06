WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

WestRock stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

