Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 30th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

WEYS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,273. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.