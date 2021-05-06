WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

