Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

