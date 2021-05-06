Williams Financial LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 243,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,676. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.