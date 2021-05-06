Williams Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $110.74. 219,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

