Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

