Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,846 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

