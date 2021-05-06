Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $448,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $248.21. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

