Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 7,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

