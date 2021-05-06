Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,823,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 118,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

PREF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 45,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.