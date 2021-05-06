Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Wipro reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Wipro by 1.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wipro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Wipro by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Wipro by 9.4% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

