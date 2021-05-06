Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of WTT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,725. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Monday.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.