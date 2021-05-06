Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

WWD opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

