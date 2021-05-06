WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. WPP has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 104,193.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

