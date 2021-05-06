Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,105 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

