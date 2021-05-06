Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

