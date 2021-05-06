Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

