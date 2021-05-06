Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 41,329 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in General Electric by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

