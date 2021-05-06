Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 190.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,644 shares of company stock worth $2,495,298. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.