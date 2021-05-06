Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,936.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

