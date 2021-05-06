WT Wealth Management Has $293,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 210,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 146,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

