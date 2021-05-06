WT Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

