WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ WW traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.