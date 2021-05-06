Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

XNCR stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 295,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,246. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.